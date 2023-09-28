Obaseki Forgives Deputy Shaibu, Accepts Apology

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has accepted the public apology made by his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu.

According to the governor, he was under obligation to accept the apology.

He also noted that he trusts that the public apology, as expressed by Shaibu, is genuine and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict resolution skills.

Obaseki further called on Shaibu to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.

The governor expressed his sincere hope that the rhetorics will be put to an end forthwith to enable the administration finish strong and deliver the dividends of democracy to the greatest number of Edo people over the final twelve (12) months.

The statement reads, “I have noted the public apology made by the Deputy Governor of Edo state, His Excellency Rt. Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu. This apology followed an aberrant behavior that contradict what the people of Edo stand for.

“To name a few , the Deputy Governor needlessly field unfounded petition in the Nigeria courts restraining me, the state house of Assembly and security agencies from a non-existent impeachment process, followed by repeated breaches of protocols, unwarranted and unprovoked attacks in the media on my person and the state government.

“The media frenzy as a result of the above and more, provided an impression of crisis that has been precarious and distasteful to Edo people in the state and across the world.

“Although these unwarranted provocations caused me discomfort as a person of faith, I am under obligation to accept this apology because as they say “to err is human, to forgive us divine”.

“In good faith, I trust the public apology as expressed by the Deputy Governor is genuine and followed by contrite steps to improve his conflict resolution skills.

“I also enjoined the deputy governor to guide his proxies to act in accordance with his piety.

“It is my sincere hope and that of my other colleagues in government and all well meaning Edo people, that these rhetorics will be put to an end forthwith to this administration finish strong and deliver the dividends of democracy to the greater numbers of Edo people over this final twelve (12) months”.