‘I Have Lost $15m’- Erisco Founder Threatens N5bn Suit Against Female Costumer For Negative Product Review

The CEO of Erisco Foods, Eric Omeofia, has stated that a negative product review by a customer, Chioma Egodi, has jeopardised a $15 million credit line. Omeofia plans to file a lawsuit seeking N5bn in damages for the financial impact.

Erisco Foods had arrested Chiona for claiming that the Nagiko Tomota Mix she bought has too much sugar.

The company however arrested her in Lagos and moved the case to Abuja where she was released after the intervention of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commision (FCCPC) and other Nigerians including Chioma’s husband and uncle, Dozie.

Omeofia said he wrote a letter alleging criminal conspiracy between his victim, Chioma who he claimed was hired by competitors to sabotage his company which he founded 40 years ago.

The founder said “She offered to tender an apology with her husband kneeling down” after contacting her “relations, her big men-Senator Uba and Innoson Group” who pleaded on her behalf.

According to him, ‘nobody can tell’ him how to “handle” his customers.

He claimed that the victim did not provide evidence to the Nigerian Police after he ordered her arrest.

Emeofia said, “The Police gave us seven days to go and for her to pull down the post and tender an apology. Do you know that my credit line from my business partners has been queried and it is suspended because of this thing.”

Omeofia said his victim has not tendered an apology as agreed.

He said, “Surely, I am pursuing legal charges against her because I want to teach Nigerians that I have conscience. If she admitted to the police of a criminal case, what about my damages? This is another Mmesoma and JAMB case. People were castigating Jamb and nobody called jamb to say ‘I am sorry’. People must come back and tell me sorry.

“We will be suing her for N5billion. I have a credit line of $15 million from two customers that is now suspended by a Chinese company. They claim that I may not be able to repay the credit they extended to me. So, I am suing her for not posting the apology letter. If she refuses to comply, we will meet in court.”