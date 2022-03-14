Gov Obiano Sacks Cabinet Members As Tenure Elapses March 17

The executive arm of the Anambra State government has been dissolved ahead of the 17th March handover of Gov Willie Obiano to the state governor-elect, Prof Charles Soludo.

The dissolution takes effect from March 16, according to a circular by Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, the secretary to the Anambra State Government, on Monday.

The affected are all political appointees, secretary to the state government, chief of staff, principal secretary, chief press secretary, commissioners, special advisers, chairmen and members of non-statutory boards/agencies/committees, senior special assistants, special assistants and executive assistants, the circular stated.

It read in part, “This is to notify all political appointees that the life of the present administration will end on March 16.

“Consequently, all appointees are informed that their appointments will terminate on the above stated date.

“You are therefore advised to hand over all government property in your possession to the most senior civil servant in your office, and the officer should acknowledge the receipt as appropriate.”

The dissolution did not affect managing directors, executive secretaries and provosts.

Their tenures would be determined by the incoming administration, according to the circular.