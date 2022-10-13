Obi-Datti Campaign Responds To Criticism Of PCC List

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council has said it will review the list of the Presidential Campaign Council in order to resolve issues raised by aggrieved stakeholders.

The Spokesman of the ODPCC, Tanko Yunusa, stated this on Thursday while speaking to THE WHISTLER on the way forward following the rejection of the PCC list.

Members of the ODPCC were unveiled at the World Press Conference in Abuja on Wednesday without major stakeholders in attendance.

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Aburi, was also absent during the event.

Also, major conveners of the National Consultative Front, NCFront, the umbrella body of the 3rd Force Movement in Nigeria, including key support groups and the 40Million Ballots Movement, and other stakeholders were also absent without any explanation.

Recall the Stakeholders and Allies of the NCFront-3rd Force Movement had adopted the Labour Party as its 3rd Force Mega Party for the 2023 Elections in May, 2022.

The group said it has over 20 million members across the country capable of winning any election.

The group however frowned on the composition of the list noting that it is filled with people who do not believe in the ideology and philosophy of the new Labour Party, which it noted is driven by the Nigerian people and not any individual.

The group further noted that those in the PCC are political jobbers who would serve as drawbacks rather than piloting the new ideologies.

A statement from Communications Executive, NCFront, Bilikis Bello, said, “NCFront Leadership, Stakeholders and Allies demand for a complete overhauling of the demoralizing and demobilizing PCC list before next week, as the list in some cases include the names of some known active members of PDP and APC and opportunistic elements, who are used to reaping from where they have not sown.”

Similarly, the Convener, 40Million Ballots Movement, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, said, “Leadership and Stakeholders of the 3rd Force Movement however warn that failure to review and correct the PCC List by this weekend will be followed by a major leadership and stakeholders meeting of all aggrieved Allies of the 3rd Force Movement to review the movement’s continued alliance in Labour Party, which may lead into fresh negotiations with other like-minded political parties and allies, who will be appreciative and accommodating of its rescue agenda with full respect for the teeming members and leadership of the 3rd Force Movement.”

But the fears were allayed by Yunusa when he told our Correspondent that those were “Internal issues, which will be resolved soon.”