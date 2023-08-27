Ohanaeze To Confer Posthumous Honours On Zik, Aguiyi-Ironsi, Ojukwu, Achebe, Fajuyi, Ado Bayero, Others

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide will on September 29, 2023, at Michael Okpara Square, Independence Layout, Enugu, bestow posthumous honours on some Igbo heroes and special Igbo allies during the 2023 Igbo Day celebration.

A release by Ohanaeze’s national publicity secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, gave the names of the recipients to include Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Maj Gen Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr Alex Ekwueme, Dr Akanu Ibiam, Col Adekunle Fajuyi, Chief M.I. Okpara, Gen Phillip Effiong, Chief Sam Mbakwe, Professor Chinua Achebe, and Alhaji Ado Bayero.

The president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, said the idea behind the posthumous awards to Igbo icons and the Igbo special allies “is an expression of the Igbo attachment to excellence, steadfastness, gratitude and deep sense of history,” adding that “It serves as an encouragement, motivation and inspiration not only to the families of the deceased icons but to all the younger generations at large.”

THE WHISTLER reports that the event will be chaired by Prince Engr Arthur Eze.

Ohanaeze, in the release, expressed joy that peace is gradually returning to South East. The pan-Igbo group however, called for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, having been set free by the Court of Appeal, Abuja.

Quoting the release, “Chief Iwuanyanwu reinstated his commitment for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, arguing that a court of competent jurisdiction had already freed Kanu and wondered why he is still being incarcerated.”