Ohanaeze To Honour Unubiko Foundation Founder James Ume— Abia-Born Philanthropist Touching Lives

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide has resolved to confer on the Founder of Unubiko Foundation, Chief James Ume, an ‘award of motivation and gratitude’ for his selfless and humanitarian services to Nigerians.

The Ohanaeze Youth President, Mazi Chukwuma, made the disclosure in a congratulatory statement released on Tuesday, signed by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Youth, Chika Art Adiele (Okwuruigbo).

Ohanaeze’s decision is coming a few days after Ume who is also the Publisher of THE WHISTLER Newspaper won the prestigious Gani Fawehinmi Award as the philanthropist of the year.

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre presented the award to Ume during the 6th GFIIA and lecture held in Lagos during the weekend.

Ohanaeze wrote, “We the Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide ably led by Mazi Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu heartily Congratulate Chief James Ume, the Chairman and Publisher of THE WHISTLER newspaper and Founder of the Unubiko Foundation, on the prestigious Gani Fawehinmi Award for Outstanding Impact.

“Chief Ume, an Abam, Arochukwu born billionaire who has distinguished himself from others with genuine selfless and humanitarian services, both home and abroad. His impact in Community Development, Education, Primary Health Care, Youth and Women Empowerment among others has earned him various recognition and Gratitude from different and reputable national and international organisations, especially in Nigeria.

“We are honoured and grateful for the numerous and visible philanthropic interventions ranging from the unprecedented N300 million scholarships, covering students’ WAEC fees for Secondary

schools on Abia State, revitalising a customary court and launching a N250 million intervention fund to rebuild the Ovukwu-Abam Secondary School in his home state of Abia, financing borehole, donating transformers for rural electrification, among other things he does in silence.

“Sequel to the Above, we the Igbo Youths under the auspices of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing Worldwide have resolved to confer on the renowned Philanthropist Chief James Ume an Award of Motivation and Gratitude.”

Ume’s philanthropy has earned him numerous awards ranging from The Sun Newspaper Humanitarian Service Icon Award for 2022, the international peace award by the United Towns Agency for North-South Cooperation (UTA) 2022, ‘God’s Mission Ambassadors Award’ by the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria (PCN) among others.

The Unubiko boss believes that education, health, justice, and good leadership are phenomenal to national development.

“I’m not a politician and I have never done politics and I have been doing a lot for my people and what we do is to serve humanity; that is what is important first,” Ume had said.

In 2022, Ume revealed his intentions to focus on improving the educational sector which he began with the commissioning of the Ovukwu Abam Secondary School in Atan Abam, Abia State on Sunday, December 25, 2022.

In a fresh development, Ume said he will be handing over N300m for scholarships to Abia State students. This is in addition to the multi-million scholarships already funded by his foundation.

Ume plans to hand over the newly rebuilt Onyerubi Comprehensive Secondary School, Ndi Oji Abam in Abia to the people of the community and the state government on December 26 this year.

Ume has provided portable water to over 22 communities in Abam, Abia State as well as donated a customary court in a move to promote justice and the rule of law.