Ohanaeze’s Constitution, Age Against Iwuanyanwu’s Emergence As President-General – Ugwu

The emergence of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not follow the laid-down procedures of Ohanaeze’s Constitution.

Chief James Ugwu, former coordinator, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State chapter, stated this on Friday during an interview with newsmen in Enugu.

Chief Ugwu said aside Chief Iwuanyanwu not emerging through a bye-election in accordance with Ohanaeze’s constitution, his age ‘is also not in tandem with the rigours of the Ohanaeze leadership in the face of current realities in Nigeria’.

In his words, “Gov Hope Uzodinma of Imo State is pushing Chief Iwuanyanwu to be the President General of Ohanaeze against the Ohanaeze Constitution and without consideration to his age/health. Chief Iwuanyanwu, as charitable as he is, should be helped to enjoy his old age which is a gift from God.

“Nigerian realities will tell any progressive-minded person that Ohanaeze requires a PG that can work his talk, and no more an armchair leader. Chief Iwuanyanwu should be allowed to rest, and he should be celebrating his longevity with fulfillment, having achieved a lot as an individual. Iwuanyanwu should be a consultant to a younger PG.”

Chief Ugwu recalled that during Chief Iwuanyanwu’s 80th birthday celebration, even with the presence of former President Goodluck Jonathan and the oratory of former President General of Ohanaeze, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Chief Iwuanyanwu spent a greater part of the celebration sleeping, adding that, ‘such shouldn’t be projected to be the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’.

He continued, “We need an energetic leader that can navigate all odds and attend to the myriads of political, cultural and economic challenges facing the Igbo nation.”

Recall that Ohanaeze Elders Council, led by Prince Richard Ozobu, earlier rejected the manner Iwuanyawu emerged, saying it did not follow Ohanaeze’s constitution.

Quoting the elders, “Iwuanyawu’s appointment as Ohanaeze PG is unconstitutional. The processes of assumption of any office in Ohanaeze as enshrined in our constitution as amended in 2004 say ‘in the sudden death of any officer, there must be a bye-election approved by the Imeobi and ratified by the general assembly’.

“Iwuanyawu was the chairman of the Strategy and Planning Committee of Ohanaeze in 2004; hence we are wondering why a man who was part of amending the constitution would fall victim.”

Our correspondent reports that a delegation of the Imo Elders Council led by its chairman, Chief Cletus Ilomuanya, presented Iwuanyanwu to Governor Uzodinma on Wednesday, following the death of the former Ohanaeze’s President-General, Amb George Obiozor last year.