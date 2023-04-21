Eid-ul-Fitr: CAN Felicitates With Muslims, Says Islam And Christianity Share A Lot In Common

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has felicitated with Muslims in Nigeria and around the world in view of the Eid-ul-Fitri festival, a celebration marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

In a statement signed by the CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, he urged Muslims to leverage on the celebration and beyond to engage in intercession for the nation.

He extended greetings to the President-General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III as well.

CAN expressed hope that the two religions and religious faithfuls will continue to work for the progress of the nation.

The statement partly reads, “Ramadan is a time of self-reflection and a renewed commitment to living a life of piety and peace. It teaches us the importance of sacrifice, compassion, and generosity towards others, especially the less privileged in our society. As we mark this important occasion, we must take the opportunity to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan and the values that it teaches us which is love for one another and mutual understanding for a peaceful society.

“Islam and Christianity share a lot of good virtues in common and we must use our understanding of the Holy books to promote inclusivity, and work towards building a more tolerant and egalitarian society for us all.

“As we celebrate the Eid-ul-Fitri festival, we call on all Nigerians to use this occasion to pray for our beloved country, for peace, and for the prosperity of all our people.

“Once again, congratulations to our Muslim brothers and sisters in Nigeria.”