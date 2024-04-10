AGN President Deletes Post Claiming Actor Junior Pope Is Alive

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Amid the controversy surrounding the alleged death of Nollywood actor, Junior Pope, the President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas, has deleted a social media post where he claimed the actor was alive.

Following conflicting reports that Junior Pope, real name Obumneme Odonwodo, drowned in a river in Anambra state while filming on Wednesday, the AGN president had taken to his Instagram page to refute the news.

In a now deleted post, Rollas disclosed that the actor was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

He wrote in an Instagram post, “What God cannot do does not exist. Junior Pope is alive. He is taking treatment in the hospital.”

Moments after, a movie director with the Instagram handle @Stanley_Ontop who claimed to have witnessed all that transpired, said the actor gave up the ghost amidst efforts to revive him.

“We have lost him, we have lost Jr Pope, we just lost him,” said the movie producer.

A picture of the actor’s lifeless body also surfaced on the internet.

According to several social media posts, doctors at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Asaba, confirmed Junior Pope dead at about 9:30 pm.

Earlier, friends and fans of the actor, including singer KCee, took to social media to express grief over the actor’s alleged death.