Only PSG Not Man United, Chelsea Can Afford Osimhen, Napoli President Says

Napoli president,nAurelio De Laurentiis, has sent a come-and-get-him message to Paris Saint-Germain, PSG, when he said they are the only ones who can buy the Nigerian Striker, Victor Osimhen and not Manchester United or Chelsea football clubs of England.

Speaking per Mediaset in Italy, the Gli Azzurri president hinted at the possibility of the combative striker leaving the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer.

PSG had launched a N92.2 billion (€100 million) bid to raid the club of Osimhen in the past week but that offer was knocked back immediately with the club wanting N165.9 billion (€180 million).

English giants, Manchester United, which were linked with the Nigerian when the transfer season began, cannot afford Osimhen with less than €70 million remaining in the club’s transfer kitty.

Similarly, Chelsea, in search of a striker are on the cusp of flouting the financial fair play, FFP, rule and cannot afford to splash out such a huge sum to prise the player away from Italy.

With PSG sweating over the future of Kylian Mbappe, who has refused to pen a new deal, Osimhen is seen as an ideal replacement.

Scared of losing Mbappe for free next summer, PSG appear desperate to ship the French forward off but not many clubs can afford the player right now.

Nevertheless, the club is determined to let the player go for over €200 million this summer or he pens a new deal to avoid losing him for free next season.

Not wanting to be without a known striker for next season, if Mbappe were to leave, the French champions are hot on the heels of Osimhen whom they failed to sign a few years ago from Lille.

Sensing that desire for Osimhen, De Laurentiis invited the French club to make a concrete offer saying, “The only club that could afford Victor Osimhen is Paris Saint-Germain.”

He added that, “If (PSG president) Nasser Al Khelaifi wants to send in a bid around €200m…we wait and we see what happens.

“I personally think that Victor will stay here,” the president known for his tough negotiation in the transfer market added.

Osimhen, who scored 31 goals across all competitions last season, is still Nigeria’s most expensive player costing Napoli €70 million.

He could be joint second in the world if he joins the Parisians.