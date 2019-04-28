Onyeama Delivers Buhari’s $500,000, Other Donations To Guinea Bissau

Advertisement

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, on Sunday, represented President Muhammadu Buhari in Guinea Bissau where he delivered the president’s huge donations toward the country’s April 28 legislative election.

Onyeama, alongside ECOWAS President, Jean-Claude Brou, undertook an urgent mission as President Buhari’s Special Envoy in the country.

Recall that presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, had in a statement on Friday disclosed that President Buhari had in response to an urgent request for assistance by the Government of Guinea Bissau graciously approved the donated sum including 350 units of electoral kits among others to the country’s election process.

Shehu stated that the President Buhari approved, “three hundred and fifty (350) units of electoral kits, ten(10) motorcycles, five(5) Hilux vans, two(2) light trucks and Five hundred thousand US Dollars ($500,000),” adding that, “This vital assistance ensured that legislative elections held in Guinea Bissau, which should help in stabilizing the country.”

The presidential spokesperson explained that Onyeama and the ECOWAS President’s visit is in the context of the brewing political crisis ahead of April 28, 2019, legislative elections in the country.

In a separate development, Nigeria’s Foreign Minister will also undertake a mission to Cotonou, Benin, to deliver a personal message to President Patrice Talon from President Buhari.