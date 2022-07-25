‘Order Now’ – Elon Musk Tells Nigerians As His Satellite Internet Provider Starlink Begins Operation August

126 SHARES Share Tweet

Billionaire businessman, Elon Musk, has revealed that his high-speed satellite internet outfit, Starlink, will become available in Nigeria from August 2022.

Musk announced in May that he had received approval from the Nigerian government to begin operation here.

He had made a tweet about his automobile manufacturing company Tesla, when a Nigerian Twitter user, @DollarPo asked him when Starlink would come to Nigeria, to which he responded that it would be active next month.

“Service turns on next month, which is same time required to deliver a user terminal, so order now,” he tweeted.

Starlink is a satellite internet venture operated by SpaceX, which is a space exploration and communications company founded by Musk in 2002.

It began launching satellites in 2019 and currently has more than 2,400 small satellites in orbit. It provides satellite internet access in 32 countries where it is licensed.

According to the Starlink website, the cost of the starter kit for Nigerian customers, with all the necessary equipment is $99 (N66,330 at the average USD black market rate) while the monthly subscription price has yet to be made available on the website.

This is significantly cheaper than the cost of the kit in the USA which is a whopping $599 (N401,330) while the monthly subscription is $110 (N73,700).