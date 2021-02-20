Orlu Invasion: Activist Wants Igbo Leaders’ Intervention, Faults Military Invitation

43 SHARES Share Tweet

A civil rights activist, Nze Kanayo Chukwumezie, Saturday, called on Southeast leaders to intervene in the ongoing fracas in Orlu and Orsu local government areas of Imo State following the military invasion of some communities in the areas.

THE WHISTLER reported that the governor of the state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, Friday, said he invited the military to quell the excesses of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network.

Nze Chukwumezie, in an exclusive interview with our correspondent in Awka, said, “News coming from Orlu is getting scary by the day. The unfortunate thing is that the Igbo nation has not given it the attention it deserves to nip it in the bud or deescalate tensions. It started with clashes between security operatives and the Eastern Security Network, ESN. Now the news is of military fighter jets hovering around Orlu and, according to some reports, firing at random.

“This would not have gotten to this level if our political leaders managed the situation properly. This has been one of their weaknesses. Allowing this crisis to worsen before tackling it portends dangers to our people and the country. I call on all Southeast governors, Ohanaeze and political office-holders to wade into this matter holistically, and immediately end these alleged air raids that will only end up negatively affecting innocent people. They should also dialogue with ESN and make them stop seeing security operatives as enemies, but see them as partners in fighting crimes from now on. Finally, mechanisms should be put in place to monitor the activities of security operatives in the Southeast to ensure that they are not occupation forces.

“I will also advise the federal government to consider sending security heads to their regions, especially now that there is suspicion of ethnic bias in everything.”

On the invitation of the military by Gov Uzodinma, Nze Chuwkumezie said, “Our governors are really not handling issues well. Rushing to the military is not the best solution because it shows that he really is incapable of managing his state. Let him explain what he has done to douse the tension. Inviting the military is one thing, telling them how to work and when to stop are different things beyond the control of our dear governor.”