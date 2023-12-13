Osimhen Celebrates African Player Of The Year Award With Champions League Goal

Super Eagles star, Victor Osimhen celebrated his 2023 African Player of the year award with a goal for Napoli in the 2-0 win over Braga in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Osimhen ended Nigeria’s 24-year wait for the prestigious award in Morocco on Monday night to make history.

He was quickly back in action for Napoli in the Champions League to help them book a place in the second round of the competition.

The 24-year-old started the encounter despite being in Morocco for the CAF Awards on Monday night and he was on target in the 63rd minute to increase Napoli’s lead.

It was Osimhen’s first Champions League goal this season.

Serda Saatci diverted into his own net for Napoli’s second goal.

The victory ended a run of three consecutive defeats for Napoli under new coach Walter Mazzarri.

Osimhen has now scored eight goals in 15 appearances for Napoli in all competitions.

The Italian side finished second in Group C with eight points below Real Madrid.

Napoli will be back in Serie A action against Cagliari on Saturday at the Diego Maradona Stadium.