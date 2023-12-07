Osimhen To Battle Salah, Hakimi For CAF Player Of The Year Award

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles Star, Victor Osimhen will battle it out with Mohammed Salah and Achraf Hakimi for the 2023 CAF Player of the year award.

CAF announced the three-man final shortlist on their X account on Thursday afternoon and three superstars will slug it out for the prestigious award.

Advertisement

Osimhen has enjoyed a phenomenal year for club and country in the year under review.

He led Napoli to their first Serie A title in 33 years, winning the top scorer award with 26 goals.

He also finished as the top scorer in the Nations Cup qualifiers with ten goals.

Mohammed Salah scored 19 goals and recorded seven assists for Liverpool in the Premier League last season.

Advertisement

He also recorded impressive performances for Egypt.

Achraf Hakimi was part of the Moroccan team that made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar-by becoming the first African steam to get to that stage.

He was also part of the PSG team that won the Ligue 1 title last season.

Osimhen is the overwhelming favourite to win the award after his heroics for Napoli and the Super Eagles.

He will be hoping to become the first Nigerian to win the award since 1999.

Advertisement

The winner will be announced in a ceremony at the Palais des Congrès, Movenpick, Marrakech, Morocco on December 11, 2023.