Osun 2022: INEC Emphasizes Peaceful Conduct For Credible Election As Candidates Sign Accord

Ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in Osun State, political parties and their candidates have signed a peace accord to peacefully conduct themselves before, during and after polls.

Among candidates who signed the agreement on Thursday were the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and Senator Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The signing was witnessed by the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, convener of the National Peace Committee (NPC), Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, amongst others.

Yakubu, during the event held at the Atlantis Civic Centre, Osogbo, underscored the importance of peace in elections and urged all aspirants and their parties to be committed to the signed agreement.

He said, “the success of the Peace Accord depends on the continuous support and commitment of political parties and candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies. Speaking for INEC, I wish to reiterate our commitment to transparent and credible elections. The Commission has taken every step to ensure a credible Governorship election in Osun State this weekend. As I said repeatedly on similar occasions in the past, without peace, our deployment plans; recent innovations in voter accreditation and result management; the safety of voters, election duty personnel, observers and journalists; logistic arrangement; and, ultimately, the credibility of the polls will be undermined.

“I would like to appeal to all parties, candidates and other actors to play their part in supporting the Peace Accord. It is not enough to simply sign the Peace Accord. What is more important is to abide by its letter and spirit. This is the best way to show your commitment to the implementation of the Peace Accord and appreciation for the work of the Peace Committee.

Bishop Kukah, at the peace accord signing, said that Nigeria desperately needs a peaceful environment and encouraged political aspirants and their parties to make peaceful governance a priority in all they do.

“Nigeria desperately needs a peaceful environment and there is a need to encourage political actors to think towards commitment to peaceful governance.

“Violence is the fundamental threat to Nigeria’s democracy and the government has the key to put an end to it,” said Kukah, who is the Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto.