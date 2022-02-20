Osun: Let’s Close Ranks To Win July Gov Election—Oyetola Tells Opponents After Wining APC Primary

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State has called on all aggrieved members of the party in the state, including the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, to join hands with him to ensure victory at the governorship election holding in July.

Although the governor did not specifically mention the minister, he called on all aggrieved members of the party, of which Aregbesola is one.

The governor also called on the two governorship aspirants he defeated, Moshood Adeoti and Lasun Yusuf to join him to win the governorship election.

The incumbent governor, who polled 222,169, had defeated ex Secretary to the state government, Adeoti, who was supported by Aregbesola and ex Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf at the Saturday’s primary.

Adeoti got 12, 921 votes while Mr. Lasun Yusuf got 460 to place third.

Oyetola attributed his victory to members of the party who he said voted for him to give him the opportunity to seek re-election.

He said, “Today’s victory is made possible by the members of our great party who gave us another opportunity to face the people of Osun to seek re-election. The outcome of this primary election is victory for our party and members who have spoken loudly through their votes.

“It is victory for our people who trooped out in large number during our strategic tour of the state to inform them of our intention to seek a second term.

” It is a restatement of their confidence in our development agenda which was delivered in 2018 and performance sealed in 2022. It is evidence of their belief in sustainable development which we brought into governance and preached every inch of the way.

“I thank you all our party members for your constant support, and especially for speaking eloquently today with your massive votes in favour of our administration’s restoration and consolidation agenda.

“With this primary election now concluded, I invite us all to rededicate ourselves and the party to delivering an overwhelming victory at the gubernatorial polls holding on Saturday, 16th July, 2022. For me, we are all winners.

” I, therefore, extend my hand of fellowship to the other two aspirants to join me as we prepare for the July election. We are all brothers. Let’s join hands to build the Osun of our dream.

“Let us close ranks and eschew bitterness in whatever form. Therefore, may I use this opportunity to also ask all our aggrieved members to have a rethink and join hands with us to further strengthen our party and deliver outstanding results at the gubernatorial poll.”