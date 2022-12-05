Osun Speaker Warns Adeleke Against Causing Anarchy As Governor Promises ‘All Inclusive’ Gov’t

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Speaker of Osun State House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Monday cautioned the new governor of the state elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, to ensure that he follows the Rule of Law with his style of governance.

Owoeye, while addressing Ademola Adeleke and his deputy, Kola Olawusi at the plenary on Monday when the new governor visited the 7th assembly dominated by lawmakers of the All Progressives Congress(APC) said that the legislative arm will continue to support the executives but may disagree on the point of law.

He noted that the legislative arm and the executive must strengthen its communication channels so as to communicate effectively, devoid of fake news and rumour mongering.

According to him, “Your Excellency, you and your team have the utmost task of strengthening the Executive-Legislative relationship, it is most important considering the differences in ideology of our political parties. We must also allow the rule of law to guide our actions, behavior and activities this period.

“On a personal note, I want to beseech you to surround yourself with men of valour, value and honour, who will give the best of advice that will advance the lives of our people. Your activities and that of your team must at all time be in tandem with the principle of separation of powers and mutual respect for each arm of government.

“Mr Governor, I am happy that you have at some point served in this arm as a distinguished senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. This enormous task of acting right and staying on that path lies with the legislative arm and we as the accredited representatives of our people have sworn to continue in this path.

“Under my leadership, be rest assured that this Assembly will support your administration according to best global practices. Also, it is important that your administration continue to uphold the rule of law and principles of fair hearing. Any deviation from this path may lead to state of anarchy and crisis.”

Adeleke, while addressing the House, asked for the support of the assembly in moving the state forward.

His words: “Now that election is over, I want everyone to join me to move the state forward, government can not do it alone. For me to have an enviable state, everyone must be ready to play their part for the state to move forward.

“I promise that my administration would not cheat anyone, it will be an all inclusive government where everybody will be happy and peace will reign supremely in the state.”