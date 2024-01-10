Otedola Fulfils Promise, Presents N1bn Cheque To Lagos Security Trust Fund

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian billionaire and businessman, Femi Otedola, has presented a cheque of N1 billion to the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF).

Represented by his daughter, Tolani Otedola, the cheque was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Wednesday at Lagos House, Marina.

Recall that Otedola had pledged in December at the 17th Town Hall Meeting on security organised by LSSTF, where stakeholders in the security circle, citizens and private sector donors met to evaluate issues relating to safety in Lagos between October 2022 and September 2023.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant on New Media to the governor, Jubril Gawat.

“Governor of Lagos State, Mr @jidesanwoolu today received the cheque of 1 billion naira donation by a patriotic citizen and an ambassador of Lagos State, Mr Femi Otedola @realFemiOtedola to the Lagos State State Security Trust Fund (@followlsstf),” Gawat said via his verified X handle.

“The presentation was made by his daughter, Ms Tolani Otedola @shestolani today at the Lagos House, Marina.

“Mr Femi Otedola has been a consistent donor to the Fund.”

At the town hall meeting, Sanwo-Olu had celebrated the state for recording zero bank robberies in four years, a development he attributed to the continuous review of the state’s security architecture and surveillance measures.

He had said: “We convene here today to discuss and evaluate the trajectory of our collective effort to bolster security in Lagos. Our discussion centres around the convergence of security strategies, which is an integral component of our THEMES+ agenda. Our administration recognises security as a multifaceted challenge and we promise to continue to pursue policies and actions that will foster the well-being of all Lagosians, while we keep faith with our pledge to building a secure, and inclusive community.

“LSSTF, fueled by voluntary donations, has significantly strengthened our security architecture, providing essential vehicles and equipment. While challenges still persist, our State’s security landscape is notably more stable than many other parts of the country. We have equipped and strengthened cooperation among various safety and security agencies; our collaboration with armed security agencies through the Lagos State Security Council remains crucial in acknowledging the sacrifices made by officers and men to ensure our safety.”