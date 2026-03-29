Otti Celebrates Tinubu, Reaffirms Strong Partnership

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Abia State Governor Dr Alex Otti has assured President Bola Tinubu that his administration would continue to partner and support all people-oriented policies and noble causes of his government.

Governor Otti who gave the assurance in a good will message to mark the 74th birthday of the President also disclosed that he is not just celebrating a birthday but the number one citizen and father of the nation whom God has granted the rare privilege of being alive and in good health to celebrate such a milestone.

The Governor wrote, “On behalf of Abia people I join millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers across the globe to felicitate with the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, on the occasion of his 74th birthday.

“We celebrate not just a birthday but the number one citizen and father of the nation whom God has granted the rare privilege of being alive and in good health to celebrate such a milestone.

“At a time like this, my prayer is that God would bless the president with more knowledge, wisdom and good health as he continues to pilot the affairs of the nation and ensure that the country succeeds under his watch.

“Conscious of the onerous task of governance, I wish to seize the opportunity of this celebration to enjoin the president to remain committed and diligent in serving the nation, with a view to making life better for all Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion and political affiliation, while I assure him that my government would continue to partner and support all people-oriented policies and noble causes of his government.

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“On behalf of my family, the government and the good people of Abia State, I wish the President a Happy 74th birthday celebration, and pray that his day and subsequent days will be filled with joy and happiness for him and family”.