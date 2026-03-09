Otti Congratulates Ikpeazu On Appointment As Ambassador

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Governor of Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, has congratulated the immediate past Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu on his appointment and posting as the Nigerian Ambassador to Spain.

In a goodwill message to felicitate with the ex-Governor, Governor Otti described the appointment as an opportunity for Dr. Ikpeazu to serve the nation at the diplomatic level, while protecting the interest of Nigerians in Spain.

Governor Otti, while thanking President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the appointment, requested the Federal Government to provide Dr. Ikpeazu and other newly appointed Ambassadors all necessary support to succeed in their diplomatic assignments.

Governor Otti, also on behalf of his family, the government and people of Abia State, “wishes Dr. Ikpeazu a fruitful and impactful service to the nation”.