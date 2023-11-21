Our Campus Not Attacked By Gunmen- Danfodio University

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

For the second time in 48 days, the management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, has debunked media report of a gunmen attack on its campus in Sokoto.

Recall that few days ago, it was reported that gunmen attacked the University Community Sokoto, killing one person and leaving others in critical condition

However, the school’s Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Isa, in a statement, said the attack occurred a few kilometres away from the school.

“The attention of the Management of Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto has been drawn to a news item with the caption: ‘Gunmen Attack Usmanu Dan Fodio University, kill one, Others Hospitalised’ published on November 18, 2023.

“Ordinarily, the management of the university would have ignored the news item for what it is; false and unfounded, but perhaps for the malicious intent of the writer who seemingly wants to feed the gullible public with fiction to instill fear in the minds of members of the university community, we are forced to react to put the record straight,” the statement said.

It added that the Dundayen Bakin Gulbi village where the gunmen visited, does not share the same community with the University.

“The village is about two kilometres away from the university, therefore an attack on the village cannot be said to be an attack on the university,” the statement said.

The statement further disclosed that the university has well-coordinated security in place, by its good working relationship with the security agencies in the state on one hand and the internal security network within the university on the other.

“The university has built a long-standing cordial working relationship with members of the media over several decades, we believe that if there is any sensitive issue like the one reported by the newspaper, the reporter should have the courtesy as demanded by the ethics of journalism to contact the university management to get an official position before rushing to press.

“The university’s doors have always been opened for members of the media and wondered why the Vanguard reporter decided otherwise,” the statement added.

It added that the school has not experienced any gunmen attacks and urged members of the public to ignore the report for what it is; “arrant false, malicious and figment of the reporter’s imagination.”

This is not the first time the management has come out to refute attack on the school. On October 3, 2023, the Vice Chancellor of the school, Prof. Lawal Bilbis also denied attack on the Institution.

He explained that thieves only broke into some shops at the Students Mart and carted away drinks and no students were kidnapped by bandits.