Outlaw Defections, Unbundle INEC – Jega Charges 10th Assembly

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Professor Attahiru Jega, a former INEC chairman, has urged the 10th National Assembly to outlaw political actors from engaging in cross-carpeting.

He noted that the essence of democratic ideals has been completely destroyed by elected officials’ constant cross-carpeting.

Advertisement

The professor of political science also called for the immediate review of the appointment of the Chairman and National Commissioners of INEC.

Jega made the call at a Town Hall On Election Reforms titled “Citizens’ Town Hall on Electoral Reforms” organised by YIAGA Africa in collaboration with the National Assembly Joint Committee on Electoral Matters National Assembly (NASS) in Abuja on Tuesday.

“If we (Nigerians) truly want to improve our Electoral Process, there is a need to proscribe cross-carpeting by political actors.

“The frequency with which Nigerian politicians cross-carpet has become a big source of worry.

Advertisement

“A candidate will be elected on Party A platform and he gets to the office and joins Party B without first resigning and relinquishing the position he or she holds in trust for the electorate has destroyed the essence of our democratic ethos”, he stated.

Jega further argued that the mode of appointment of the Chairman and National Commissioners should be revised as the present method is not fair and just.

According to him, the mode of appointment of the Chairman and members as it is constitutionally provided for under Section 154(1) and (2) of the Constitution should be reviewed, adding that the power vested only on the President to nominate INEC Chairman and National Commissioners can no longer be said to be fair and just.

Stressing the need for the unbundling of INEC, Jega said that the Commission as presently constituted has more than it can chew.

He added: “I will recommend the unbundling of INEC because the Commission has a lot on its plate to deal with, a situation which has made it struggle to meet its core mandate.

Advertisement

“Some functions which INEC is currently performing should be given to another body entirely to handle if we want to make progress on our electoral journey”

“It is my humble recommendation that there should be a review of how political parties field presidential candidates.

“Look at the number of registered political parties in Nigeria and each fielding presidential candidates but at the end of the day only two or three score significant votes while the majority do not receive any vote.

“If we are serious about our Electoral Reforms, there must be a threshold for political parties to meet before fielding candidates in presidential elections.

“The rule must be set that parties that failed to secure a certain amount of votes would not be allowed to present presidential candidates. There must be sanity in the polity and we must get it right.

“It is not only a huge waste of human and material resources, it’s absurd to have parties that cannot win a seat in the Local Council to now field presidential candidates in a General Election. The Electoral Act and INEC Guidelines should be reviewed”, Jega submitted