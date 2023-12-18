Over 3,900 Teachers Fail Professional Qualifying Exam — TRCN

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) has disclosed that about 3,963 teachers representing 27.1 per cent failed the November diet of the Professional Qualifying Examination conducted across the country.

The Registrar of the TRCN, Prof. Josiah Ajiboye stated this on Monday during an interactive session with journalists.

Advertisement

Recall that no fewer than 15,750 teachers sat for the examination which was conducted across the country.

The examination is conducted by the TRCN to test the professional knowledge of those in the teaching profession.

The Registrar, however stated that out of the 15,753 teachers who participated in the examination held across 38 centres in Nigeria, 10,636 teachers passed, representing approximately 72.9 percent.

Ajiboye who stated that some candidates were absent during the examination, added that candidates who were involved with examination malpractices had their results cancelled.