BREAKING: Wike Sacks 21 Heads Of FCTA Agencies, Parastatals

Nigeria
By News Agency of Nigeria
Wike-Ministry
FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike (left)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has relieved the heads of 21 parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration of their appointments with immediate effect.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister stated this in a press statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ogunleye identified the affected heads of the agencies as follows:

  1. Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Investment Company Ltd
  2. CEO/Managing Director (MD), Abuja Markets Management Ltd
  3. MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
  4. CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
  5. CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
  6. CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International
  7. CEO/MD, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd
  8. MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
  9. MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
  10. General Manager, FCT Water Board
  11. Director-General (DG), FCT Emergency Management Agency
  12. Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
  13. DG, Hospital Management Board
  14. Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
  15. Director, FCT Scholarship Board
  16. Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
  17. Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
  18. Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
  19. Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
  20. Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
  21. Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

The director of press said that the affected appointees should hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

He added that appointments into the offices would be made in due course.

