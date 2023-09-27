BREAKING: Wike Sacks 21 Heads Of FCTA Agencies, Parastatals

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has relieved the heads of 21 parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration of their appointments with immediate effect.

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister stated this in a press statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ogunleye identified the affected heads of the agencies as follows:

Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Investment Company Ltd CEO/Managing Director (MD), Abuja Markets Management Ltd MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International CEO/MD, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency General Manager, FCT Water Board Director-General (DG), FCT Emergency Management Agency Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board DG, Hospital Management Board Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board Director, FCT Scholarship Board Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council

The director of press said that the affected appointees should hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.

He added that appointments into the offices would be made in due course.