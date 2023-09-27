BREAKING: Wike Sacks 21 Heads Of FCTA Agencies, Parastatals
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has relieved the heads of 21 parastatals, agencies, and government companies of the FCT Administration of their appointments with immediate effect.
Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister stated this in a press statement in Abuja on Wednesday.
Ogunleye identified the affected heads of the agencies as follows:
- Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Abuja Investment Company Ltd
- CEO/Managing Director (MD), Abuja Markets Management Ltd
- MD/CEO, Abuja Urban Mass Transport Company
- CEO/MD, Abuja Property Development Company
- CEO/MD, Abuja Technology Village Free Trade Zone Company
- CEO/MD, Abuja Film Village International
- CEO/MD, Powernoth AICL Equipment Leasing Company Ltd
- MD, Abuja Broadcasting Corporation
- MD, Abuja Enterprise Agency
- General Manager, FCT Water Board
- Director-General (DG), FCT Emergency Management Agency
- Executive Secretary, FCT Primary Healthcare Board
- DG, Hospital Management Board
- Director, Abuja Environmental Protection Board
- Director, FCT Scholarship Board
- Director, FCT Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board
- Director, Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board
- Coordinator, Abuja Infrastructure Investment Center
- Director, FCT Health Insurance Scheme
- Coordinator, Satellite Towns Development Department
- Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council
The director of press said that the affected appointees should hand over the affairs of their offices to the most senior officers in rank.
He added that appointments into the offices would be made in due course.