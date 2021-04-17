Oyedepo Speaks On Covid-19 Again, Says ‘Let Me See Who Will Come And Inject Me’

The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Canaanland, Ota, Ogun state, David Oyedepo, has repeated his claim that the Church, rather than a vaccine, will defeat the Covid-19 pandemic.

He therefore warned authorities not to compel or force anyone to be injected with the covid-19 vaccine, adding that it was immoral to do so.

He shared his views on the ongoing covid-19 vaccination while preaching to his congregation on Saturday (and aired online) during the church’s Covenant Hour of Prayer (CHOP).

He said while relevant authorities of the world were yet to come up with an absolute solution to the Coronavirus, God was positioning the church to be a solution to the problems of men.

The cleric said that reports of a person getting vaccinated and falling sick afterwards was not a joke.

“I have never seen a generation where you force people to take vaccines. It is inhuman, it is immoral sir, I’m not a Lawyer but I don’t think it is legal.

“You can’t come to my house and want to give me injection. On what? Did I invite you? They are confused. But the Church has the answer.

“Did you see any outbreak of virus here? How will it enter the gate? Will it come through the air? How?

Jesus rules in the three worlds: on earth, in the skies, underneath the earth.

They are confused. It is immoral Sir.

“One woman just got down after that injection in Kaduna. What kind of life? Are human beings now turned to guinea pigs?,” he asked.

Furthermore, Oyedepo said he will never be silent and watch the powers of darkness leverage on the pandemic to do more harm to mankind.

“There is a big big bird in our land, saying don’t take it, they are deceivers.

Somebody is now saying… see what?

“Let me see someone who will come and inject me. By who? Are you going to tie my hands. How? Did I invite you?

“I know you are quiet, you will hear more of it.

My job is to expose the devil and tell his agents ‘get off’, we are not guinea pigs.

It doesn’t have to be white to be right. Stop that,” he added.

The bishop’s outburst is coming when there is an established report by the European Medicines Agency, of rare cases of blood clots associated with the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine as well as an ongoing review of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine regarding similar issue.

Aside Oyedepo, the President of Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, had also urged his audience to believe in God’s ability to heal and keep them healthy, rather than the covid-19 vaccine, which he said was an agenda to depopulate the world.

But other cleric , like Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had seperately received covid-19 jabs and encouraged others to do so.

According to the World Health Organization, the rare cases of blood clots associated with certain covid-19 vaccine should not stop the general vaccination program.