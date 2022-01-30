PDP Accuses Ebonyi Governor Of Terrorising Opposition

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has accused Ebonyi State Governor, Mr Dave Umahi, of unleashing terror on innocent Nigerians, particularly opposition PDP members and other dissenting voices in Ebonyi State.

The PDP expressed alarm at reports that Umahi is using a heavily armed killer squad, allegedly disguising under the ‘Ebube Agu’ security outfit, as a political weapon to arrest, attack and inflict grievous bodily harm on Nigerians and particularly PDP members in Ebonyi State.

The party noted that since Umahi “made the error in his devastating adventure of moving from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC, where he is unrecognized and frustrated,” he has reportedly resorted to “terrorizing innocent Nigerians, especially PDP members in a desperate bid to create fear, panic and siege mentality on citizens of Ebonyi State as a prelude to rigging the 2023 general elections.”

A statement over the weekend signed by Mr Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, invited Nigerians to note how Umahi has “instigated the illegal arrest of the Ebonyi State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, and kept him in detention without justification on the strength of a draconian law that did not pass through the established due process of lawmaking.

The party noted that just recently, a prominent member of the PDP and former member the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Linus Abaa Okorie, was declared wanted by Umahi without any accusation or charges levelled against him.

“Our Party vehemently rejects such violation of Fundamental Human Rights going on in Ebonyi State and calls on Nigerians to hold Umahi and the APC responsible for acts of violence and terrorism in Ebony State.”

The PDP also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of “Our State Publicity Secretary in Ebonyi State as well as other innocent Nigerians reportedly detained in various facilities in the State.”

The party urged President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Security Adviser and the Police high command to immediately step into the situation which “is a serious threat to the security of Ebonyi State in particular and that of the nation in general.”

According to the party, the president and others need to step in “because any breakdown of law and order in Ebonyi State will have a ripple effect on the fragile security situation in the entire South East region of the country and beyond.”

The party said Umahi must be called to order, adding that he must learn to live with the consequences of his ill-advised decision.

The party said Umahi committed a political suicide by joining a party of “political bandits” and “warlords” where he has no future and should not vent his frustration on other Nigerians.

In any case, the PDP wants Umahi and the APC to know that no amount of intimidation, harassment, threat and attacks will bend the will of the people in their resolve to vote out the APC in 2023.