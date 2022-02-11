PDP Suspends North-West Zonal Congress To Focus On FCT Council Elections 

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has indefinitely postponed its North-West zonal congress earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, titled ‘Postponement of Northwest zonal congress’.

It reads, “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party wishes to announce the postponement of our scheduled North-West Zonal Congress earlier slated for Saturday, February 12, 2022,” the statement read in part.

“A new date will be communicated in due course.

“INEC, all Aspirants, Delegates and critical stakeholders are to note accordingly, please.”

THE WHISTLER understands that the move may not be unconnected to the 2022 Federal Capital Territory Area Council Elections which was supposed to hold on the same day with the congress.