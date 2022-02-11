Pedestrian Killed In Anambra Auto Crash

By Chinedu Aroh

A road mishap that occurred at the front of UBA, Awka, by Awka-Enugu expressway, Thursday evening, killed a padestrian.

The accident involved a brown coloured Toyota Camry car with registration number AJL 471 DN.

An eyewitness said the driver of the Camry, who was on speed, lost control and rammed into the deceased.

DRC Margaret B. Onabe, acting sector public education officer, Federal Road Safety Commission, Anambra State, told our correspondent that, “Two male adults were involved in the crash.

“The driver sustained varying degrees of injuries, while a male adult (the pedestrian) was killed.

“The FRSC rescue team from Awka Sector Command rushed the victims to Amaku Hospital, Awka, where a male adult was confirmed dead.

“The dead victim was deposited at the hospital morgue. The vehicle involved in the crash was handed over to CPS Police Division while the driver is currently receiving treatment.”

