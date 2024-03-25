Peter Obi Continues Good Governance Tour, Donates Multi-Million Naira Boreholes To Sokoto, Kebbi States

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Peter Obi, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections continued his good governance tour of Northern Nigeria and commissioned multi-million naira boreholes in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Obi, who has toured major cities across the country, identifying challenges and making donations to hospitals, schools, orphanages and some states, stated this on Monday in a statement he shared on social media.

He said as part of his nationwide tour coinciding with the sacred months of Ramadan for Muslims and Lent for Christians, “I had the privilege of visiting the Forestry/Crop Science Nursery at the esteemed Faculty of Agriculture within the Usmanu Danfodiyo University-Main Campus in Sokoto.

“Recognising the critical need for water access in the area, I passionately led the initiative to install a borehole for the faculty, aiming to address and uplift this pressing concern,” Obi said.

Highly respected Professor Lawal Suleiman Bilbis, joined Obi during the commissioning with the former Anambra State Governor saying he expressed his “heartfelt appreciation, acknowledging this endeavour as the first non-governmental project directly benefiting the facility.”

He emphasised that the donation “underscores the profound impact of sustained efforts toward advancing educational and environmental sustainability goals.”

Similarly, the 2019 Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said he also travelled to Kebbi State and continued with similar gestures, starting with a courtesy visit” to the Governor, Mohammed Nasir Idris.

“Subsequently, I paid respects to the Emir of Gwandu and the Chairman of the Kebbi State Council of Chiefs, Major General Mohammad Iliyasu Bashar (Rtd), in Birnin Kebbi, fostering stronger ties and mutual understanding before proceeding to inaugurate a borehole I donated to Anguwan Hutawa, Nasarawa Village, Nasarawa District, behind the army barracks, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

“Based on my experiences during these tours, I firmly believe that a New Nigeria is POSSIBLE!” Obi said.