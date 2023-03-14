 Peter Obi’s Supporter Canvases For Sanwo-Olu’s Re-election In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Popular Nigerian businessman, Pascal Okechukwu, or better known as Cubana Chief Priest has called on his followers to vote for the All Progressive Congress governorship candidate in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwoolu.

The celebrity barman’s endorsement of the incumbent governor of Lagos State comes days after supporting Peter Obi of the Labour Party in the just concluded Presidential election.

Cubana Chief Priest on Tuesday took to his verified Instagram page to canvas for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu.

According to him, Sanwoolu needs to be voted back to complete the good work he started four years ago, as he will get the chance to perfect all he failed to do in his first tenure.

“4 + 4 For the man wey sabi @jidesanwoolu rugged you his excellency, it’s time to finish what you started in construction🏗 person wey build Caracas suppose still do finishing, if na lie ask @sujimoto81 na so super, proper & luxury construction dey be. vote APC for governor of Lagos state.

“He will perfect all imperfections,” he wrote while sharing a photo of Sanwo-Olu.

However, the post has generated reactions;

@ mazilucky_ said, “If this man did well for the past 4years he won’t even need to campaign much to be re-elected I swear, this 4+4 norm is where we are today, after wasting 8 years he will now go retire in the senate… SANWOOLU IS NOT FIT TO BE RE-ELECTED 📌.”

@fortune__bj while commenting said, “You want a space to build your club and bar in Lagos state. Playing politics of interest. You supported Obi cos you know the youth will come for you.”

@itz.kizzy226 also wrote, “All of you just campaigned for Peter Obi because you guys know Nigerians will come for you people, now tell me how you want an LP president and surround him with PDP and APC governors, all of you celebrities have just come out to show your real self, is all about personal interests and personal relationships nobody can tell me otherwise. You want to change and you are recycling the same old PDP and APC governors that have kept us all in this mess we are in today. We need people with no experience of corruption but you all are after pockets and your businesses and it was never for the betterment of Nigeria… LP top to bottom 🙌🙌🙌.”

On his part, @psalmsyne_77 said, “Cubana dey fall my man …I swear as a freedom fighter this should not be you….have you forgotten so soon about the EndSars massacre??? Bros I’m disappointed base on 30bg when u be and still be men, he pain me I swear.”

Also @jennexglowtouch said, “please let’s be logical in this governorship election and not use emotions 🙄 voting APC back means giving Tinubu control over Lagos🤷‍♀️ of course we know Lagos state is where he operates and hv most of his evil deeds. the battle is not over yet😒 Lagos state should be the stronghold of the Labour Party so as to enable us to build more structures for future elections.

“Please let’s not be carried away👏 Labor party needs more states to build and sustain the party for future elections so they won’t be able to rig elections again🙌 let’s not allow our struggle during this election to be in vain😢 don’t let anyone deceive u👏 vote for freedom from all these FATHERISM🙌 Peter obi needs some state to stand by him during this court process 😢please, let’s be wise. At least we all know that the Lagos Labour Party candidate is competent and capable.”

Meanwhile, Cubana Chief Priest showed passionate support for Obi who lost the election to the APC Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The socialite even promised to give a scholarship to a teenage boy, Yusuf Alami, who stood in front of a moving convoy during Obi’s rally in Lagos.