PHOTOS: Heavy Security Around INEC Headquarters In Lokoja As Electoral Umpire Expresses Readiness

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have been deployed en masse to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office in Lokoja, Kogi State capital.

THE WHISTLER reports that electoral preparations are in full swing in the state, with close to a hundred heavily armed policemen and women spotted within and around the INEC office, accompanied by their patrol vans.

The increased security presence follows the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun’s deployment of police officers to Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states to ensure maximum security during and after the polls.

On Wednesday, THE WHISTLER’s correspondent observed INEC staff and other personnel trooping into the commission’s Lokoja to collect their tags to enable them to move freely across the state during the election.

Our correspondent gathered that all non-sensitive election materials for the poll have already been deployed to INEC offices across Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state. Ballot papers will be deployed from the Central Bank of Nigeria office in the state starting from Thursday.

“Ballot papers are the only thing remaining to be deployed to the local government areas,” an official told THE WHISTLER.

With the election just around the corner, all eyes are on INEC to ensure that the polls are conducted fairly and transparently.

