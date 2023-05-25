PHOTOS: Osinbajo ‘Hands Over’ To Shettima

47 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, visited the outgoing Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, at his office on Thursday during which the latter presented his successor with some documents

The visit is coming days before the May 29 inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

The VP-elect told State House correspondents that the meeting was called at the instance of the Vice President “who is a friend” and “who is a contemporary”.

Shettima added, “I came in just to exchange pleasantries and cross-pollinate ideas on how to move the nation forward.

“He took me round the offices out of courtesy and I want to commend him; I want to thank him for extending that courtesy for me; just cross fertilisation of ideas.

L-R: Kashim Shettima and Yemi Osinbajo

“I believe President Tinubu will hit the ground running from day one; we do not have the luxury of time.

“I will be the vice president; I don’t want to be presumptions; I don’t want to make loud proclamations, but my good feeling and my interactions with him tend to show that we will hit the ground running from day one.’’

Shettima’s visit to Osinbajo also came hours after President Buhari conferred Tinubu and Shettima with Nigeria’s highest national honours of Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (GCFR) and Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), respectively.

VP Osinbajo, First Lady Aisha Buhari, Senate President Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, were present at the event.

Buhari used the event to present transition documents to Tinubu, which included a briefing note on key priority areas of his administration and a compendium of projects and programmes implemented by the administration, amongst others.