PHOTOS: Peter Obi Kicks Off Presidential Campaign In Nasarawa

Nigeria Politics
By Martins Ayotunde
Peter-Obi-Nasarawa-campaign

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has kicked off his campaign for the 2023 presidency in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

Obi, who was warmly received by a large number of his supporters, was accompanied by his vice-presidential candidate; Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP National Chairman; Julius Abure and other LP chieftains. 

The former Anambra governor had earlier suspended his campaigns to visit people displaced by floods nationwide. 

The LP candidate is expected to tour Benue, Niger, Kwara and Kogi states next week as part of the campaign to the North Central region according to the schedule released by his campaign team. 

