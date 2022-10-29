PHOTOS: Peter Obi Kicks Off Presidential Campaign In Nasarawa

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has kicked off his campaign for the 2023 presidency in Lafia, Nasarawa state.

Advertisement

Obi, who was warmly received by a large number of his supporters, was accompanied by his vice-presidential candidate; Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, LP National Chairman; Julius Abure and other LP chieftains.

The former Anambra governor had earlier suspended his campaigns to visit people displaced by floods nationwide.

Advertisement

The LP candidate is expected to tour Benue, Niger, Kwara and Kogi states next week as part of the campaign to the North Central region according to the schedule released by his campaign team.