PHOTOS: Sanwo-Olu Flags Off Commercial Operations Of Lagos Blue Line Rail

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has flagged off commercial operations of the Blue Line rail in the state.

The governor who arrived at the Marina train station at about 9.55 am, is currently onboard the train heading to Mile 2.

For the first four weeks, the rain will run only twelve trips with the locomotive system. After one month, the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) will commence electric-powered train operation with 76 trips, with an estimated passengers between 150,000 and 175,000, from 5.30 am to 11 pm on a daily basis.