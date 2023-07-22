PLATEAU: Army Flags Off New Operation To Quell Farmer-Herders Crisis In Mangu LGA

The Nigerian Army has flagged off an ongoing operation to quell the upsurge in farmer-herders crisis in the Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State that has killed over 300 residents in the last six months.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this on Saturday.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Maj. Gen Taoreed Lagbaja during the flag-off, said Operation HAKORIN DAMISA would mitigate the crisis in Mangu LGA.

Addressing the troops, the COAS charged them to stamp out every form of security threat in the locality and on the Plateau in general.

He urged them to sustain swift and timely responses to distress calls and give feedback to the community concerned to build public confidence in the ongoing operations.

“He assured the troops that topmost in his philosophy of command is the provision of Sound Administration, which places a premium on the welfare and wellbeing of personnel,” the statement said.

The COAS also held a town hall meeting with critical stakeholders in Mangu, where he called on the people to rein in their children and wards who foment chaos and carry illicit firearms, as troops are mandated to neutralize anyone bearing such weapons.

He also commiserated with households that lost someone or property in the crisis

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of Mangu LGA, Markus Artu expressed gratitude to the COAS and the troops for their swift intervention in tackling the upheaval.

At the Town Hall meeting was the Chief of Operations (Army) Maj Gen Robert Sinjen: Acting Provost Marshal (Army) Brig Gen A Garba, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence (Army) Brig Gen Bobby Ughiagbe, and traditional and religious leaders among others.

Magun LGA has witnessed an unfortunate uprising among rival communities with affinity to either farmers or herders.

The reprisal attacks have reportedly displaced an unspecified number of residents, destroyed farmlands and properties, rustled cows as well as left over 300 people dead and many injured.