Police Apprehend 4 Armed Robbery Suspects, Recover Two Stolen Rifles in Rivers

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command have arrested four suspected armed robbers and recovered two stolen riffles in Obio-Akpor Local Government of Rivers State.

According to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko operatives of the Command, following an investigation into the recent attack on personnel on November 12, 2025, at Tonninno Filling Station, Elioparanwo Road, Port Harcourt with the arrest of suspects.

She explained that following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, directed the Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU) to take over the investigation and ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators and recovery of the stolen arms.

She said the Operatives, working on the specific directive, swung into action, utilizing intelligence led Policing and other technical support has arrested four suspects actively connected to the attack on the personnel, and recovered the two stolen rifles.

She said: “During preliminary investigations, it was revealed that the suspects, have been involved in multiple crimes within the State.

“The suspects and recovered rifles (exhibits) are currently in Police custody and they are cooperating with the Police investigation team.

“Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and recover the rest of their operational weapons.”

However, the Commissioner of Police, Rivers State, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, commends the diligence and professionalism /swift response of the Operatives in arresting the suspects and recovery of the rifles.

The CP assured that the Police Command will continue to spread its tentacles to all the nooks and crannies of the State and ensure perpetrators of crime are made to face the full wrath of the law.