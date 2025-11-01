Police Arrest Taxi Driver Over Multiple Rape In Lagos

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]



Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a commercial taxi driver, Adedayo Ben Adegbola, for allegedly raping, assaulting, and robbing several female passengers in different parts of the state.

Adegbola, identified by some victims as the man whose photograph recently went viral online, was arrested by detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, on Friday (October 31, 2025).

In a video seen by THE WHISTLER, several women are seen complaining about the man’s acts.

Police said the suspect was tracked down following a discreet investigation ordered by the Commissioner of Police, Olohunnare Jimoh.

According to a statement on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Adebisi, a red Toyota Corolla car with registration number JJJ 226 HT, believed to have been used by the suspect to commit the crimes, was recovered from his possession.

The police urged other victims to come forward with useful information, assuring that their identities would be protected.

Advertisement

“The suspect is currently in Police detention. Investigation is being intensified to arrest other suspects who are suspected to have been involved in the commission of the crimes. The recovered vehicle has been secured as an exhibit and will be used in the prosecution of the suspect.

“The Command urges any of the victims of this vicious and notorious suspect to report to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to provide relevant information and evidence to help the investigation. Their identities will be properly protected,” Adebisi said.

The Commissioner of Police reassured residents of the Command’s commitment to protecting them, ensuring justice for survivors, and maintaining the security of Lagos State, assuring that updates on the investigation would be provided in due course.