Police Service Commission Approves Promotion Of 745 Senior Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday said a total of 745 senior officers were promoted and among them were 696 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASPs) promoted to the ranks of Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

The decision to promote the officers followed the 18th plenary meeting of the Commission that ended in Abuja on Tuesday and was presided over by Commission’s acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi.

The PSC in a statement signed by its spokesperson Ikechukwu Ani said, two DSPs, Yusuf S. Bello and Titus Ogboku Obaji were promoted to Superintendents of Police (SPs) and 47 Inspectors of Police to unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP11).

According to the statement, the commission approved the reduction in rank of four officers and gave six others punishment of severe reprimand.

It reinstated six officers, retired two in the public interest, promoted one, DCP Emmanuel Eze to CP, and retired him.

The PSC reviewed the punishment of reduction in rank of Inspector Falade Kayode, exonerated him and restored his rank of ASP 1.

Ikechukwi noted that the commission also approved the proper placement and adjustment of promotion dates of CP Njoku Henry Eronini, CP Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi and CP Taiwo Olusola Jesubiyi.

Their placement was adjusted in the CP staff list from 24/03/2022 to 09/03/2022 to maintain seniority in the Force.

The commission adjusted the promotion date of CP Ogundele Ayodeji to 03/06/2021 instead of 09/03/2022. The PSC said it adjusted the confirmation date of DCP Nwonyi Polycap Emeka to read 07/12/2018 instead of 29/09/2020.

The statement further revealed some of the newly promoted DSPs including Ogbu Emmanuel Nwachukwu, Abia State Command; Haruna Hotoro, Ekiti State Command; Ogbe Anthonia, Plateau State Command; Sadisu Oyarekhua, FCID, annex Lagos and Bala Dambu, Kebbi State Command.

Out of the 47 Inspectors promoted to unconfirmed ASP11, the PSC said, 44 were from the Police Zone 9 Command Headquarters Umuahia.

They include Daniel Maiwada, Paul Aguwa, Oruma James, Momoh Mohammed, Hosea John, Danjuma Likita, Omale Nathaniel, John Ononaku, Ogbonnaya Ugochukwu and Ikpo Kalu. Others are; Oju Ismaila, Ngozika Christopher, Obinna Anyanwu, Iheamachanma Nkechi, Ungbo Moses, Abuh James, Kyaaja Peter, Bakari Edward, Haruna Ayuba, Aliyu Mohammed and Auta Akila.