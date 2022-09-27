Police Confirm Attack At Enugu Security Checkpoint

Nigeria
By The Whistler

The Enugu State Police Command, Tuesday night, confirmed an attack on a security checkpoint in the state. The casualty figure is yet to be ascertained. Also no group has claimed responsibility.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack in a message.

According to him, “There was an attack on a Joint Operation Team checkpoint at Amodu in Nkanu West LGA in the morning hours of today, 27/09/2022.

“However, I await full briefing on the incident due to ongoing intense manhunt of the masked assailants, most of whom escaped the scene of the incident with fatal gunshot injuries, after the gun duel with the team. Further development will be communicated, please.”

