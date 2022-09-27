Police Confirm Attack At Enugu Security Checkpoint

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Enugu State Police Command, Tuesday night, confirmed an attack on a security checkpoint in the state. The casualty figure is yet to be ascertained. Also no group has claimed responsibility.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack in a message.

According to him, “There was an attack on a Joint Operation Team checkpoint at Amodu in Nkanu West LGA in the morning hours of today, 27/09/2022.

“However, I await full briefing on the incident due to ongoing intense manhunt of the masked assailants, most of whom escaped the scene of the incident with fatal gunshot injuries, after the gun duel with the team. Further development will be communicated, please.”