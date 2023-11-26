Police Deny Torturing Suspected Cultist To Death In Ogun

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Ogun State Police Command has denied media reports that a suspected cultist, Oduyiga Seyi Samson, was tortured to death at the command.

Oduyiga, 39, and another suspected cultist, Gbenga Adejoke, have been on the wanted list of the command. They were arrested on November 18 following an intelligence report.

According to the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, Oduyiga was taken to court last Thursday, where he was to be arraigned before a special court on cultism case in Isabo Abeokuta, but the court did not sit, and he was taken back to Eleweran in Abeokuta.

She explained that the suspect who was to be arraigned the following Friday, suddenly went mad at about 5:00 a.m on Friday.

Following this, the spokesperson said the suspect was taken to the police hospital and later to Ijaye General Hospital Abeokuta, where he later gave up the ghost.

Odutola informed that the command has commenced autopsy, adding that as soon as the autopsy report is out, the police will give further details.

“It is a fact of public knowledge that Sagamu town witnessed a series of cult clashes where 5 rival cultists were murdered,” Odutola said in a statement on Sunday.

“Following an intelligence report that suspected cultists on the wanted list of Ogun State Police Command, were within Atoyo area of Sagamu, on Tuesday 18th November 2023, the police swung into action on a covert operation where two suspected cultists were apprehended. Oduyiga Seyi Samson “m” 39 years and Gbenga Adejoke ‘m’ notorious members of Buccaneer and Eiye confraternity were arrested.

“On Interrogation, both Seyi and Gbenga made a confessional statement to being members of the outlawed Buccaneer and Eiye confraternity Secret cult. Seyi confessed he was initiated in 2015.

“The Ogun State Police Command vehemently refutes that the deceased was tortured to death as it is being speculated in some online media. Ogun police command holds a strong commitment to upholding fundamental human rights laws, particularly when it comes to treatment of suspects.

“Torture is strictly against our protocols and principles. Ogun state police command is well versed in the legal framework that safeguards the rights of individuals in custody, free from all forms of cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

“For the records, the deceased was already charged for cult related activities and he was taken to court on Thursday, 23rd November 2023 where he was to be arraigned before a special court on cultism case in Isabo Abeokuta, but the honorable court did not sit, and he was brought back to Eleweran in Abeokuta, the same Thursday. Seyi was to be taken back to the court at the next available day that the court will sit, which is on Friday, 24th November 2023. However, on Friday, 24th November, at about 0500hrs, Seyi went berserk, shouting, biting with teeth, and assaulted other suspects in the cell alerted policemen on duty. He was taken to the police hospital and later to Ijaye General Hospital Abeokuta, along with other suspects he gave bites in the cell for medical treatment against infection. Other suspects were treated and discharged, but Seyi, while on medical attention, later gave up the ghost.

“Every other allegation is hereby debunked as the accurate position is what have been stated above. As soon as the autopsy report about the deceased is out, the Police will give further details. However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Alamutu Abiodun Mustapha, commiserates with the deceased family.”