Police Inspector Who ‘Killed’ Kolade Johnson Dismissed

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has found Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan guilty of killing Kolade Johnson, a Lagos state resident whose death recently sparked outrage on social media.

Olalekan, according to the Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, Mr Bala Elkana, was subsequently dismissed from the Force for the alleged offence.

Elkana, in a press statement on Thursday evening, said the inspector’s dismissal followed investigation into the killing of Johnson who was said to have gone to watch a televised football match in the Mangoro area of Lagos when the officer shot him.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the Olalekan and one Sergeant Godwin Orji were apprehended and paraded on Wednesday following the public outrage that trailed the sad incident.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in reaction to the outrage described the incident as ‘‘unfortunate,’’ just as he promised that any officer indicted the killing would be prosecuted.

‘‘Let me make it clear that the Government will not tolerate in any way the brutalization of Nigerians or the violation of their rights. Any law enforcement officer or government functionary caught in this act will be visited with the full weight of the law.

‘‘The recent unfortunate action of SARS operatives from the Lagos State Police Command, which led to the avoidable death of Mr. Kolade Johnson, is deeply regretted. Once again, our condolences to the family of the deceased. I’m aware the Police authorities have visited them.

‘‘I acknowledge the genuine outrage from citizens and Civil Society groups regarding the activities of SARS. As you’re aware, the Suspects in the Kolade Johnson killing are in custody. When the orderly room trial is concluded, indicted officers will be prosecuted in court,’’ Buhari had said.

Meanwhile, announcing the dismissal of Inspector Olalekan, the police said the suspects were subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings after which they found Olalekan guilty of “shooting and killing Kolade Johnson” discreditably.

READ FULL STATEMENT BY THE POLICE BELOW:

UPDATE ON THE TRIAL OF THE POLICE OFFICERS ALLEGED TO BE INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING OF KOLADE JOHNSON…SUSPECT HANDED OVER TO CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION DEPARTMENT, PANTI FOR PROSECUTION

The two Police Officers alleged to have been involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson on 31/03/2019 were apprehended and subjected to internal disciplinary proceedings, known as Orderly Room Trial by the Command.

The Orderly Room trial commenced on Monday 01/04/2019 and ended on Thursday 04/04/2019.

They were tried on three count charges: (1) Discreditable Conduct (2) Unlawful and Unnecessary Exercise of Authority and (3) Damage to Clothing or Other Articles contrary to Paragraph E (iii), Q (ii) and D (i) First Schedule, Police Act and Regulations, Cap 370 LFN 1990.

The Trial started with the reading of charges and taking of plea.

Five witnesses testified.

At the conclusion of the trial, the first defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan was found guilty of Discreditable conduct by acting in a manner prejudicial to discipline and unbecoming of members of the Force by shooting and killing Kolade Johnson; Unlawful and Unnecessary exercise of authority by using unnecessary violence, by using AK 47 rifle on the deceased in total neglect to the provisions of Force Order 237 on the use of Firearms.

The Adjudicating Officer, CSP Indyar Apev awarded the punishment of dismissal from service and prosecution to the First defaulter.

There was no evidence linking the second defaulter, Sergeant Godwin Orji to the shooting, he was, therefore, found not guilty and discharged and acquitted.

The First defaulter, Inspector Ogunyemi Olalekan is handed over to Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for prosecution in conventional Court.

DSP Bala Elkana

Police Public Relations Officer

Lagos State.