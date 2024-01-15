Police Kill Suspect, Foil Robbery Attempt In Anambra

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Special Crack Squad of the Anambra State Police Command has foiled an armed robbery operation and killed one of the hoodlums. The incident occurred at Ihiala.

According to the state Police Publix Relations Officer, DSP Tochi Ikenga, the encounter with the gunmen occurred in the night of 12 January, 2024 as they attempted to rob a middle-aged man of his vehicle at Ubiahuikwem, Ihiala.

He said, “On sighting the squad, the gunmen who operated on two motorcycles opened fire on the police. Operatives professionally engaged them to avoid hitting the would-be victim of the armed robbery who then zoomed off from the scene.”

He said one automatic pump action gun and two motorcycles were recovered from the hoodlums.

The state Commissioner of Police expressed satisfaction with the successes of the police squad, urging them “not to relent in flushing out all criminal elements out of Ihiala and neighbouring communities like Isseke, Lilu, Orsumoghu and Azia.”

He further promised continuous logistics support to the squad.