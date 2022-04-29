Polygamy Is Alien To Our Family – Another Yul Edochie’s Brother Speaks

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has continued to dominate discussion on social media following the announcement of his second marriage to fellow actor, Judy Austin.

Yul, who is the youngest son of veteran actor, Pete Edochie, was reported to have had an extramarital affair with Judy during which the actress got pregnant and bore him a son.

The actor’s elder brother, Uche Edochie, who is an artist took to his Instagram page (@ucheedochie) on Friday to reveal that he was against his brother marrying a second wife.

Uche noted that polygamy is alien to the Edochie family, adding that he and the actor’s other siblings kicked against him marrying another wife as a way to “own up to his mistakes and make things right”.

His reaction is coming hours after Linc, another of Yul’s brothers and fellow actor, noted that he was not aware that his younger brother had paid Judy’s bride price.

Uche Edochie

Uche wrote: “So my younger brother Yul Edochie just married a second wife out of the blue and Nigerians are freaking out. I get it. We are all shocked.

“I am a low-key type of guy and I have tried to mind my own business but this circus is chasing me around too. So here is my take. I see two main problems here. His first wife Mary, a wonderful woman, and my sister-in-law did not go into a relationship with my brother agreeing to be part of a polygamous marriage.

“That’s the first problem. So, l feel for Mary. It is not fair on her. My family is not in support. This is not what we do and we are trying our best to console Mary. What else can we do?”

The Artist also stated that Yul’s action is a norm among Muslims and traditional rulers, adding that they told him not to marry a second wife.

“The second issue is that Yul is not a Muslim. If he was a Muslim, no one will be talking about this. Muslims marry as many wives as they want and nobody says shit. Traditional rulers and traditionalists of sorts do the same thing too and the Nigerian constitution recognizes polygamy as a legal marital union. Maybe we should burn that bloody constitution.

“We told Yul not to do it. He did it anyway. Have you ever tried controlling an adult when it comes to relationships? Good luck with that.

Yul Edochie and Judy Austin

“Yul is an adult who feels marrying a second woman is the best way to own up to his mistakes and make things right. It took a lot of courage for him to do this too.

“A Muslim marries two or more wives and his people throw a party. Totally normal. A Christian does the same thing and he is the worst human being alive. It is tough.

“Women throw themselves at famous people so bad that it is suffocating. If the average person walks in Yul’s shoes for one year, they will get five or more women pregnant. So don’t be quick to judge if you have not lived that life.

“Most people will do worse. So this is Yul’s new baby with his new wife. Beautiful boy. Children are gifts from God. It is the circumstances of their birth that gets us all riled up about what’s right and wrong. I wish them all luck.”

He added, “Maybe Yul should become a Muslim and shut this circus down. It is said that life is what happens when we are making other plans. I was minding my own business. And now this. Fantastic.”

Meanwhile, Yul’s first wife of 17 years, May Edochie, has unfollowed him on Instagram after the announcement of his second marriage on social media.