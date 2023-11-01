Prepare To Be Sacked If You Fail To Perform, Tinubu Tells Ministers At Retreat
President Bola Tinubu has warned his ministers that any of them who fails to perform would be sacked.
He stated this on Wednesday at the opening session of a three-day retreat for Ministers, Presidential Aides, Permanent Secretaries and Top Government Functionaries, which is taking place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.
The retreat has the theme “Delivering on the Renewed Hope Agenda.”
The president said, “If you are performing, nothing to fear, if you miss the objective we review, if you don’t perform, you leave us… Don’t be a clog in the wheel of Nigeria’s progress.”
Tinubu is expected to use the first retreat with his ministers to clear goals for his administration.
More details to follow…