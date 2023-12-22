CASE CLOSED: Supreme Court Affirms Enugu Governor’s Election

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Supreme Court on Friday affirmed the election of Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah.

The five-man panel of the apex court led by Justice Inyang Okoro upheld the governor’s election while dismissing the appeal entered by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Chijioke Edeoga.

Inyang agreed with the Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal and the Court of Appeal in Lagos that the allegations of electoral malpractice and forgery of National Youths Service Corps certificate instituted against the governor was not substantiated with credible evidence.

Recall that the panel of the Court of Appeal, Lagos State, led by Justice Tani Yusuf-Hassan, held that Edeoga did not put up valid reasons to nullify the governor’s election.

Unsatisfied, Edeoga and his party approached the apex court for final determination.

The apex court, aligning with the findings of the lower courts, dismissed the appeal for lacking in merit.

THE WHISTLER reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced Mbah winner of the gubernatorial election with 160,895 votes.

Mr Edeoga trailed Mbah with 157,552 votes.