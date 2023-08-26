Putin: U.S Ex-Presidential Candidate Says Seeing Russia Defeated ‘Most Important’ For America

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former United States republican presidential candidate, Mitt Romney, has explained why the current administration of President Joe Biden should keep using a percentage of America’s National Defense Budget to fund Ukraine military’s ongoing conflict with Russian forces.

Advertisement

He said while Americans are not dying in Ukraine, it is wise to keep weaponizing Ukrainians so as to diminish the military capabilities of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Recall that Putin had approved the invasion of Ukraine by military force, alleging that the territory was being used by the West as a staging ground to attack Russia someday.

Since then, the United States and other allies have provided military weapons and financial aid to Ukraine while praising its fighting spirit amid death toll on both sides of the warring parties.

Checks on the US Department of State website showed that the US has approved $43 billion worth of equipment to Ukraine since Putin’s army invaded.

Some of the weapons US donated includes” over 2,000,000 155mm artillery rounds, 38 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems and ammunition and more than 2,000 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles”, among others.

Advertisement

“Since January 2021, the United States has invested more than $44 billion in security assistance to demonstrate our enduring and steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

“This includes more than $43 billion since Russia’s launched its premeditated, unprovoked, and brutal war against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

“Since 2014, the United States has provided more than $46.1 billion in security assistance for training and equipment to help Ukraine preserve its territorial integrity, secure its borders, and improve interoperability with NATO,” the US department revealed on August 22.

But Russia’s Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova had recently said that no matter the support Ukraine gets, Putin’s government will not stop its military operation until it has destroyed every foreign military support the country has been receiving.

“In this context, we would like to repeat to Ukraine and the international community that we will fully achieve all declared goals and tasks of the special military operation and a threat to Russia’s security will no longer emanate from Ukraine’s territory,” she said.

Advertisement

But speaking at a gathering, Romney, who still serves as a US senator, explained that the US military funding is good.

He advised earmarking 5 percent of US National Defense budget to help Ukraine “is the best things we have ever done.”

“We are losing no lives in Ukraine and Ukrainians are fighting heroically against Russia,” he added saying “diminishing and devastating the Russian” military is the best strategy to ensure that Putin’s vision of reestablishing the former Soviet Union does not materialise.

“The single most important thing we can do to strengthen America relative to China is to see Russia defeated in Ukraine. A weakened Russia deters the CCP’s territorial ambition, and halts Putin’s vision of reestablishing the old Soviet Union. Supporting Ukraine is in our interest,” Romney tweeted.