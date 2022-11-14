Qatar 2022: Meet Three Nigerians That Will Play For Other Countries At FIFA World Cup

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Some players of Nigerian origin have made the 26-man list of some national teams heading to Qatar to play in this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Advertisement

It was a heavy blow when the Super Eagles missed the chance to qualify for Qatar 2022 after a disappointing performance against Ghana in Abuja.

Popular names like Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, Wilfred Ndidi, Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Iwobi among others will miss the prestigious competition.

But Germany, England and Switzerland have named some Nigerians who made their 26-man list for Qatar 2022.

Gareth Southgate, English football manager release his squad list on Thursday afternoon ahead of the players arriving in camp on Monday.

Southgate selected 13 players set for their first World Cup with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka making the list.

England: Bukayo Saka

England: Bukayo Saka

Arsenal’s midfielder, Bukayo Saka was selected by Southgate to play for Three Lions in Group B where they are drawn with Iran, United States and Wales.

He was born in London Borough of Earling, UK to Nigerian parents, Adenike Saka his mother and Yomi Saka his father. They migrated to London in the 1990s.

Saka has been phenomenal in the Premier League for Arsenal, graduating from the Hale End academy at the age of seven.

He has four scored goals in 14 premier League matches and scored one in six Europa League games. He also has a total of 18 chances created which ranks him number 9 in the Premier League.

In the 2021/2022 season, Saka was named Arsenal’s player of the season for a second consecutive season, the first person to retain the award since Thierry Henry won in 2003 and 2004.

The 21-year-old was voted 8th in the Ballon d’Or Kopa trophy rankings after missing out to Barcelona talent Gavi.

Advertisement

Germany: Karim Adeyemi

Germany: Karim Adeyemi

Twenty-year-old Karim Adeyemi, was selected by German coach, Hansi Flick, to play at the FIFA World Cup.

Adeyemi was born on 18th January 2002, to his mother, Alexandra Adeyemi and Abbey Adeyemi (father) in Munich, Germany.

In the 1990s his father migrated from Ibadan to pursue a football career in Germany where he also met his mother.

The forward plays for Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund where he joined in May 2022.

In the 2021-2022 season, he scored 19 goals for Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. But he is yet to score for his new club, Dortmund.

Switzerland: Manuel Akanji

Switzerland: Manuel Akanji

Murat Yakin, Swiss coach selected Manuel Akanji when he named his World Cup squad on November 9, 2022.

The Manchester City defender was among the lucky players who will face Brazil, Cameroon and Sabia in Group C.

The Swiss national team went unbeaten to seal first place in UEFA Group C and beat Euro 2020 champions Italy.

Akanji was born in 1995 in Wiesendangen, Switzerland to Abimbola Akanji his father and Isabel Akanji, his mother.

He joined Man City from Dortmund for £15m in September.

The 27-year-old has made eight appearances for City in 2022/2023 season with two assists and two clean sheets.