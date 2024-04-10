Trossard Rescue Arsenal From Defeat Against Bayern Munich

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Leandro Trossard came off the bench to rescue Arsenal from defeat against Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-finals clash which ended 2-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners were trailing 2-1 before the Belgian winger netted the equaliser in the 76th minute.

Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead in the 12th minute with a low strike to send the home supporters into wild jubilations.

Former Arsenal forward, Serge Gnabry restored parity for Bayern Munich with a close range finish six minutes later.

The visitors quickly turned things around in the 32nd minute after Saliba fouled Leroy Sane in the box, Harry Kane restored Bayern Munich’s lead sending Raya the wrong way.

The hosts struggled to show their recent form as they handed the initiative to Bayern Munich, who were not affected by their poor domestic form.

Trossard has the final say finishing off a good work from Gabriel Jesus to make it 2-2.

Arsenal had a late penalty shout overlooked after Manuel Neuer appeared to have fouled Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta and his team will be disappointed with their showing at home. Their fans will be hoping for a better performance in the second leg on April 17.

Arsenal’s hero of the night, Leandro Trossard weighed in on the penalty shout that was overlooked.

Trossard said: “It looked like a penalty to me, it looked like clear contact. We’re not pleased but when you are 2-1 down at half-time you will take point at the end.

“We started so well. We could have scored two or three goals after taking the lead. You can see what kind of quality Bayern Munich have to hurt us.

“Luckily I helped the team with a goal so I am pleased with that. I always try to do whatever I can on the pitch. Hopefully I can help in the next few weeks. We have such a great team and we know it will be hard over there. If we play at our best level we can beat anyone.”

Bayern Munich top scorer, Harry Kane described the match as a tough one and is unhappy that his team did not win the match.

Kane said: “It was a tough game. Of course, we are never happy when we don’t win. You’ve seen it over the past couple of years, Arsenal have had a good go at trying to win the league and they are top of the league for a reason.”