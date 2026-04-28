Ray J Stuns Fans, Claims He Slept With 12,500 Women

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US singer and reality TV star Ray J has stirred widespread reactions after claiming that the number of women he has been intimate with has risen to 12,500.

During a recent interview with former NFL quarterback Cam Newton, the 45-year-old artist, born William Ray Norwood Jr, revisited comments he made in November 2025 on Bag Fuel, where he had earlier claimed to have been intimate with 1,000 women.

However, in the latest conversation, Ray J significantly revised the figure upward, saying it had now reached 12,500.

“I had a party when I reached 10,000. We had a celebration to mark my 10,000th. I had about 500 girls who had been with me come through and supported me. It was a massive parade. It’s a little bit more now,” he said.

Ray J clarified that the number referred to unique individuals rather than total sexual encounters.

“No, it isn’t about how many times I’ve had sex, I’m talking about 10,000 different people. It’s at 12,500 now,” he said.

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The singer further claimed that while touring, he could be involved with between five and ten women daily.

“When we are on tour, it’s about five to 10 women a day. These guys have way more than me. Some of my homegirls have sex with up to 45,000 guys a year, I’m not capping.”

His remarks have generated widespread reactions online, with many questioning the credibility of the claims and others criticising the nature of the disclosures.

Ray J’s revelations come months after he disclosed in January that doctors warned he may not have much time left following a hospitalisation linked to pneumonia and heart-related complications.